Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 390,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

