Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 8,986 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $5,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 30,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,880. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

