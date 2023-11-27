Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cable One accounts for 2.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Cable One worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 274,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cable One by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,833,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cable One by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,653,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cable One by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $534.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.23 and a 12-month high of $861.89.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

