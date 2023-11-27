Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 14.3%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 173,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 147,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cabral Gold Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

About Cabral Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.