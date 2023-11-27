Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells $235,977.72 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cadre stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.68. 327,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,684. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDRE. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

