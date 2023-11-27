California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of California BanCorp worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

California BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALB remained flat at $22.58 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

