Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 36,960 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 337,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. 218,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CymaBay Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Give up the OPEC fight with these 3 stocks, Buffett-certified
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.