Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 7,295 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 890,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $188.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

