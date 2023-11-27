Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. 158,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

