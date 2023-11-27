Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $21,436,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $10,665,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,309. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

