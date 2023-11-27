Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 24,179 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 177,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

