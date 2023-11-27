Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.13% of Unitil worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $10,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unitil by 43.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the second quarter valued at $5,573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UTL stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $797.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

