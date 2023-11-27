Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.80. 349,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 277,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

