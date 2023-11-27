Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$14.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.21. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.36 and a 12-month high of C$14.61.
Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
