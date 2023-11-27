Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$14.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.21. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.36 and a 12-month high of C$14.61.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

