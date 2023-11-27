Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.54% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,194,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 235,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,991,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 820,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after buying an additional 275,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,013,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter.

CGUS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,392. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

