Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.51.

COF traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $106.31. 190,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

