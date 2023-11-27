CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
