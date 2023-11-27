Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Sold by SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group lowered its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Caribou Biosciences comprises about 0.2% of SVB Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SVB Financial Group’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %
CRBU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 837,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,260. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
