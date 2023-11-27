Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 110.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.94. 762,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,661. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

