CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.86

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.11, with a volume of 3163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

