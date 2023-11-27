Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.83

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.83 and last traded at $180.31, with a volume of 637942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.94.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

