Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 184,592 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184,592 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 4.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Public Storage worth $232,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.77. 441,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,523. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.