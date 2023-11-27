Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 60,881 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,881 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 2.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $133,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,873. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

