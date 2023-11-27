Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,419 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.53% of Camden Property Trust worth $61,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,545. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

