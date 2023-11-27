Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $307.27 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,881 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 5.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.27% of Prologis worth $307,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

