Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $50.73 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,429 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $50,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

