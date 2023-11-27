Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $55.10 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,895 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $55,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

