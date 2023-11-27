Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $95.73 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,762,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,146 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 1.7% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $95,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.70. 2,631,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,107. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

