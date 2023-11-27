Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,632 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.95% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $52,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 525,185 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,496 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

NEP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 947,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,303. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.