Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,023 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.63. 1,379,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

