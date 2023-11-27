Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Makes New $32.58 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,885,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,575,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

PG&E stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,111. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

