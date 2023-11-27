Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 145,313 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises 2.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.54% of CubeSmart worth $154,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

