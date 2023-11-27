Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,361 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.76% of EPR Properties worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EPR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. 541,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPR

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.