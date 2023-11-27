Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 41,728 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,728 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up 1.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sempra worth $78,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.72. 1,184,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,598. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

