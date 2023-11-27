Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 46,655 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,655 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $69,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. 1,473,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,525. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.