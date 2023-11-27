CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.58

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 74348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
CBS Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
