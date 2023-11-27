CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.75

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 95980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $465,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Further Reading

