Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.49

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.49 and last traded at $133.36, with a volume of 158475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

