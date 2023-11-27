Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $145.64 and last traded at $145.52, with a volume of 213105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

