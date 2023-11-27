Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Increased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $270,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $10,208,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 661.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 84,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

LNG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.97. 727,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,035. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $180.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

