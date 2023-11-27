Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 63,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in Chevron by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Chevron by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Chevron stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.49. 1,303,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $270.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

