Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 4.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 609,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,924,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chewy

Chewy Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 174.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.