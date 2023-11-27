Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 4.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 609,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,924,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.
View Our Latest Report on Chewy
Chewy Trading Down 7.4 %
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
