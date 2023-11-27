Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.93.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
