Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.93.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Cineplex Company Profile

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$529.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

