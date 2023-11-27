CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 3.1%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29. 4,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 116,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its holdings in CI&T by 14.7% in the first quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

