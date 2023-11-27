Citigroup Boosts YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $20.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $17.08. 1,844,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.65. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $3,552,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

