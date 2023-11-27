Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Shares Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Services accounts for about 2.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned 2.18% of Citizens Financial Services worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $4,231,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 390.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Services

In related news, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $76,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,428.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $76,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,428.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,298 shares of company stock valued at $258,071. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,405. The company has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CZFS

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.