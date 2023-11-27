Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 1,786 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

