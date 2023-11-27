Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 71 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in CDW by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in CDW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CDW by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.48. 107,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

