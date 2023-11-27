Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.30. 1,155,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,898. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.