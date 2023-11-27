Citizens & Northern Corp Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $384.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

